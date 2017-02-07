Hello 

Riot breaks out in Lagos as Hausa trader kills Yoruba driver over N30

Riot broke out on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.

Gov Al-Makura sacks 10 commissioners

07 February 2017, 12:48

Lafia - Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State on Tuesday sacked 10 out of his 16 commissioners and retained six.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mohammed Abdullahi, disclosed that of the six commissioners that were retained, two were redeployed to other ministries.

The commissioners who were retained and asked to maintain their beats are Mr Gabriel Aka’aka, environment, Yusuf Shehu-Usman, justice; Sunny Agassi, lands and Dr. Daniel Iya, health.

The two commissioners redeployed are Aliyu Tijani who was redeployed from local government and chieftaincy affairs to education and Haruna Osegba, from commerce and industry to local government and chieftaincy affairs.

The governor is said to have sent the names of new nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation to replace the sacked ones.

- News 24

Tags umaru al-makura nasarawa state sack
Police vow to stop 2face’s planned anti-Buhari protest

02 February 2017, 12:23

