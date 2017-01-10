Hello 

Buhari fires FRC boss whose actions caused Pastor Adeboye to retire

The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Bello shocked at Kure's death

10 January 2017, 17:43

Abuja - Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has expressed shock at the death of former premier, Abdulkadir Kure.

He said the news of the demise came with disbelief because he spoke to him a few days ago.

“He was doing reasonably well. In fact, I was hoping to go and see him soon but it appears that after my phone conversation with him, the situation went out of hand,” said the governor.

“The passing away of Alhaji Abdullahi Kure, is a tragedy to the state and the Nation at large,” said Bello.

Also read: Former Niger State Governor Kure dies in Germany 

“His demise at this critical and crucial moment of our country has created a big vacuum. We have lost a rare gem and repository of wisdom.”

Kure was the 12th governor of the state and third civilian premier and first in the current political dispensation.

He was governor on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party from 1999-2007.

Kure died at the weekend at a Germany hospital after a brief illness aged 61.

He is survived by his wife, Senator Zainab Kure, and six children. 

- CAJ News

Justice Abang, 10 others redeployed

10 January 2017, 16:58
Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

