Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Governor Bello shocked at Kure's death

Abuja - Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has expressed shock at the death of former premier, Abdulkadir Kure.

He said the news of the demise came with disbelief because he spoke to him a few days ago.

“He was doing reasonably well. In fact, I was hoping to go and see him soon but it appears that after my phone conversation with him, the situation went out of hand,” said the governor.

“The passing away of Alhaji Abdullahi Kure, is a tragedy to the state and the Nation at large,” said Bello.

Also read: Former Niger State Governor Kure dies in Germany

“His demise at this critical and crucial moment of our country has created a big vacuum. We have lost a rare gem and repository of wisdom.”

Kure was the 12th governor of the state and third civilian premier and first in the current political dispensation.

He was governor on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party from 1999-2007.

Kure died at the weekend at a Germany hospital after a brief illness aged 61.

He is survived by his wife, Senator Zainab Kure, and six children.

- CAJ News