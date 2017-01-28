Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Governor loses $10m to mistress

Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is reportedly probing a governor from the South-south region of $10 million.

The governor is under probe after the $10 million he diverted from the bailout funds allocated to his state was hijacked by his mistress.

The governor was said to have commissioned his mistress to help him launder the said sum only for the latter to refuse to remit it in the slush accounts the governor provided.

The mistress is said to be based in Texas, United States

The money has allegedly been traced to a bank in US.

According to The Nation, the governor who is allegedly from an oil rich state hid the money with his mistress to avoid getting caught by security agencies.

The cash was allegedly either wired or hauled in tranches in order to beat the nation’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

In spite of the governor’s tricks, security agencies were able to intercept the deal between him and his mistress.

Relevant security agencies are already tracking how the cash was wired to the mistress as well as the whereabouts of the funds.

- News 24