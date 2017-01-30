Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Governor Wike accused of chasing investors from Rivers

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Governor Okowa denies laundering $10million through US-based actress

30 January 2017, 05:47

Most Read

Related Stories

Asaba - Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has denied reports claiming that he tried to launder $10million bailout founds, through a US-based Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha.

In a statement released by the Delta State Commissioner of Information, Pat Ukah, the Governor described the stories as “ridiculously tasteless and mischievous”.

“This can only be part of the unrelenting campaign of calumny and the ceaseless peddling of pernicious propaganda against the person and office of the Delta State Governor,” he said.

Also read: Governor loses $10m to mistress

“It is instructive to state that The Nation, quoting sources from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reported that a serving governor from the South – South region, allegedly diverted $10M from the bail out fund for his state, without mentioning anybody’s name.

“We are appalled by the attempt to link Governor Okowa with the story by an online media. For the record, the state government has severally in the past given account of how the bailout fund the state got from the Federal Government was used. We will not repeat ourselves here. Governor Okowa is a responsible family man and a well respected public figure,” the State Commissioner of Information stressed.

Ukah also warned that those spreading such rumours woud be dealt with if they did not desist.

“If those who are bent on carrying out their devious and dubious campaign of calumny against the governor refuse to stop this infamous trade of theirs, we reserve the right to take any action deemed appropriate to seek redress”, he vowed.

- News 24

Tags ifeanyi okowa delta state money laundering
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Probe against ex-Nigeria ministers welcomed

27 January 2017, 19:46

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.