Governor Wike accused of chasing investors from Rivers

Rivers - Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

The latest accusation comes amid indications the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital, to Lagos.

Peterside stated if the reports were true, it portended grave consequences for the state that has been embroiled in controversy for months, characterized by spats between his All Progressives Congress (APC) and Wike’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Peterside blamed the reported moves by SPRC on “reckless statements and actions of a governor that seems not to know what governance is about.”

“It took political brinksmanship to bring SPDC headquarters to Rivers State,” said Peterside.

Peterside, the 2015 APC governorship candidate in the state admonished the Anglo-Dutch oil giant to rethink about the planned relocation.

He pledged the federal government was making concerted efforts to tame insecurity in the state.

The NIMASA head disclosed he would partner with relevant stakeholders within and outside Rivers to put pressure on SPDC not to quit Port Harcourt for Lagos.

“While we condemn the utterances and actions of the governor that are driving companies away from the state, we will do everything we can to promote security and safe haven for investors.”

- CAJ News