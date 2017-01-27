Governor Wike accused of chasing investors from Rivers

Rivers - Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.
The latest accusation comes amid indications the Shell
Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) plans to relocate its corporate
headquarters from Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital, to Lagos.
Peterside stated if the reports were true, it portended
grave consequences for the state that has been embroiled in controversy for
months, characterized by spats between his All Progressives Congress (APC) and
Wike’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
Peterside blamed the reported moves by SPRC on “reckless
statements and actions of a governor that seems not to know what governance is
about.”
“It took political brinksmanship to bring SPDC
headquarters to Rivers State,” said Peterside.
Peterside, the 2015 APC governorship candidate in the
state admonished the Anglo-Dutch oil giant to rethink about the planned
relocation.
He pledged the federal government was making concerted
efforts to tame insecurity in the state.
The NIMASA head disclosed he would partner with relevant
stakeholders within and outside Rivers to put pressure on SPDC not to quit Port
Harcourt for Lagos.
“While we condemn the utterances and actions of
the governor that are driving companies away from the state, we will do
everything we can to promote security and safe haven for investors.”
- CAJ News