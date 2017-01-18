Group begs Trump to intervene in Nigeria religious violations

Abuja - The appointment of an ambassador for international religious freedom (IRF) must be a priority for incoming United States President, Donald Trump.



This is according to a nongovernmental organisation advocating for the protection of religious rights in Nigeria in the wake of violations by the Islamic militant Boko Haram sect.



The United States-based 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative made the call days before Trump was sworn in as President of the US.



Abigail Berg, Director of Government Policy at 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative, said, “President Trump should make it a priority to appoint an ambassador for IRF within his first 100 days in office.”



A petition has been launched in that regard.



She took the opportunity to commend current Ambassador-at-Large for IRF, Rabbi David Saperstein, who has held the position since 2015.



Thanks to his efforts, the Office of the IRF within the State Department has grown, the Country of Particular Concern process was reestablished, and partnerships were made around the globe as a result of his willingness to travel to countries where gross human rights violations are taking place, including Nigeria and Iraq.



Saperstein was also a leading advocate in support of the religious minorities who have faced genocide at the hands of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.





- CAJ News