Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Delta, demand N10m ransom

29 January 2017, 08:09

Asaba - The parish priest of St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Eku in Ethiope East council area of Delta State, Rev. Fr. Joseph Oghenekevwe Ojakorotu, has been kidnapped.

The clergy according to Punch was reportedly forced out of his vehicle along the Eku-Sapele Road Friday afternoon while on his way to Sapele, around Dafinone Plantation.

The kidnappers were said to have abandoned his vehicle in the middle of the road.

Also read: Gunmen abduct prominent Sokoto Muslim cleric

The kidnappers had established contacts with some of his parishioners and demanded a N10 million ransom for his release.

“The kidnappers have reached out to some parishioners this afternoon and insisted that the Father won’t be released if we don’t pay the N10 million ransom,” a source said yesterday evening.

When contacted, spokesman of the Delta state police command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said police operatives were already on the trail of the kidnappers.

He said the main concern of the men was to rescue unhurt before going after perpetrators for arrest and prosecution.

Aniamaka said, “I can assure you that we shall not let criminals succeed in the state. We have dispatched security operatives to the area to ensure that the priest is rescued unhurt. We shall surely arrest the perpetrators to face the law. Crime does not thrive in Delta.”

He urged family members of the abducted priest not to pay ransom to the hoodlums.













- News 24

Tags catholic church delta state kidnapper
