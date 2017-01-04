Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Gunmen kidnap many along Ikorodu/Mile 12 road

Lagos - Some suspected gunmen on Wednesday kidnapped many and disposed people of their valuables along Ikorodu/Mile 12 road, Vanguard reports.

The incident which occurred at Owode-Elede inward Mile 12 was said to be at about 5am, lasted for about 20 minutes.



Many of the victims were said to be passengers, motorists and other road users going about the day’s businesses.

Reports said some people were also kidnapped during the incident.



The gunmen were said to have arrived through the creeks in two boats shooting into the air to scare people and thereafter barricaded both sections of the road after which some vehicles were vandalised and the road users were dispossessed of their valuables.

Eye witnesses’ account said there was pandemonium as people scampered for safety.



Today's incident was the third within a space of two months.

