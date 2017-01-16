The Federal Government has rejected the conditions given by the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group for joining a day search sorties for missing Chibok girls to Sambisa Forest.

Gunmen kill American returnee, abduct Malaysian-based man

Owerri - Some gunmen, who kidnapped and subsequently murdered an American-based Nigerian, Chuks Okebata, struck again in Imo state on Saturday – two days after the first attack – and abducted a Malaysian-based Nigerian, Punch reports.



While Okebata was kidnapped in Mbieri town, in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, the Malaysian-based, who had yet to be identified, was kidnapped in Akokwa town, in the Ideato North LGA on Saturday.

Okebata, who hailed from Umuduruorie in Umuomumu Mbieri, in the Mbaitoli LGA, was reportedly bundled to Atta Junction in the Ikeduru LGA, where he was shot dead on Thursday.



A source said the Malaysian-based had returned home for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, and was abducted in his Lexus RX 330 Jeep with number plate, BDD69 DV.



The source said, “The Malaysian-based man was relaxing with his brothers when the suspected kidnappers struck around 10pm on Saturday.



“The men, who were armed, bundled their victim into his Jeep and drove off while the people around took to their heels because of the bullets the kidnappers fired into the air.”



The gunmen had yet to establish contact with any member of the family of the kidnap victim according to Nigeriantell.



The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Andrew Enwerem, confirmed the killing of the American returnee, adding that the command had commenced investigation into the case with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

