Governor Wike accused of chasing investors from Rivers

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Gunmen storm Owerri High Court, kill six

28 January 2017, 13:30

Owerri - No fewer than six persons, including two prison wardens were killed when dare-devil gunmen stormed the Owerri High Court in commando style on Friday.

The gunmen stormed the court to rescue their member, a notorious kidnap kingpin in the South East, identified as Chibueze Henry, popularly known as Vampire.

The gunmen had laid a siege at the premises of the court unknown to the Prisons Officials who were conveying the suspect and other inmates to the court, reports The Sun

Immediately on arrival and as the notorious kidnapper alighted from the vehicle  his gang  members who were already waiting opened fire on the people including the prison armed squad who were taken unawares and as the people ran helter Skelter to escape the wrath of the gang members, Vampire was immediately whisked into a Jeep and they fled the premises of the court .

It was a horrific sight as judges and lawyers struggled to scale the perimeter fence to escape from the gunmen that sacked the court.

The Nation reports that no fewer than three Judges and one Magistrate were reported to have sustained serious injuries in the process and were taken to unidentified hospitals.

It was also gathered that the soldiers on guard at the gates of the court fled on hearing the sound of the sophisticated weapons used by the gunmen.

added, the gunmen whisked Vampire away after shooting sporadically for several minutes.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Command of the Nigerian Prisons Service, Maduba James, said the the suspect was presently at large.






- News 24

Tags imo state gunmen attack
Probe against ex-Nigeria ministers welcomed

