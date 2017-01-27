Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

Heavy gunfire in Yobe as Army foils Boko Haram’s attempt to capture military base

Yobe - There was intense exchange of gunfire in Borno on Wednesday night as a huge number of suspected Boko Haram terrorists descended on a military base in Yobe with the intention of dislodging the troops there and taking over the location, Premium Times reports.

Military insiders said that the terrorists stormed the military base in Kamuya at 5:30 p.m. from three different directions shooting non-stop for over 30 minutes.



Because the attack was unexpected and the terrorists were in such a large number than the officers and men at the camp, the troops initially withdrew, our sources said.



However, a reinforcement was quickly sent from Buni Yadi to join the troop on ground.



After hours of intense fighting, the troops were able to retake the camps, with the terrorists fleeing.



A large number of Boko Haram terrorists were said to have been killed in battle with some fleeing the scene with gunshot wounds.



One source said three Nigerian soldiers died while some equipment were lost during the battle. A number of soldiers are also said to be missing.



The Yobe attack came days after suspected Boko Haram members abducted seven women and killed three other persons when they attacked a village in the southern part of Borno State.



- News 24