Herdsman beheaded In Ekiti

Ado-Ekiti - A herdsman, Ahmed Dele (26) was out to feed his cattle when he became prey to blood thirsty persons, suspected to be ritualists.

On Monday, February 6, 2017, residents of Omu town in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State were in shock with the gory details of his killing.

Dele was pursued by his assailants while on grazing expedition before they caught up with him some few kilometers away from the town where he was killed and his head removed.

Idris Salaudeen, the Secretary of Jamunati Fulbe Association of Nigeria, Ekiti State Chapter, which Dele belonged, was visibly shaken by the death.

According to him, Dele was declared missing by his boss, Jimoh Dele on Monday after he failed to return home with his cattle.

His headless body was later discovered around 4.30am in the bush, about two kilometers away from the town.

Many of the cattle rearers have become scared of going about their grazing business since they don't know the motive behind the gruesome killing of their colleague.

"This is a very sad, frightening development considering what the country is going through in terms of insecurity.

“There has been a lot of misconceptions and negative report about the activities of Fulani herdsmen in recent time.

"But I want to tell you that we are peace loving people and we have been living peacefully with our various host communities in Ekiti State," Salaudeen said.

He appealed to the Police to save the Fulani community from what he termed “unprovoked and unwarranted attacks” by unmasking the killers and bringing them to justice.

Another Assumption

Another suspicion is that the lingering violent land dispute between people of Ayede Ekiti and Itaji in Ekiti state is now being used as cover by ritualists.

This seems valid because the incident happened just about three days after a farmer was decapitated in Orisunmibare, a farmstead under Itaji Ekiti, within the same council.

The traditional ruler of the community, the Olomu of Omu, Oba J.A Ogundeyi described the incident as strange and condemnable because Dele was a peace-loving young man.

He said: "The deceased is personally known to me in the Palace because he was a jovial person.

"Whenever he was leading his cattle for grazing he would stop by and play with me. The whole community is very sad about this.

"Our community plays host to many tribes and ethnic groups and we have been living together peacefully."

Oba Ogundeyi asked residents to be calm and said that the palace in collaboration with the police have swung into action with the view to unearth the mystery behind Dele’s death.

