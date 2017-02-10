Hello 

Nigeria to raise tomato import duty to boost local production

Nigeria will increase custom duties for tomato imports and waive tariffs for some farming equipment to stimulate local production and investment in the agriculture sector.

Hundreds escape death as Qatar Airways aircraft tyre burst upon take off at Lagos airport

10 February 2017, 07:01

Lagos -  Hundreds of passengers on Thursday escaped death when their Dubai-bound Qatar Airways aircraft suddenly had a burst tyre while attempting to take off at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The incident occurred on the runway 18 Right of the airport around 3pm.

One of the passengers, who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity, said the Captain was already cleared for take off by the Air Traffic Controllers when they suddenly heard a loud sound.

According to her, this prompted the pilot to stop briefly before deciding to taxi the aircraft back to the terminal where it has earlier departed.

She said the frightened passengers resorted to prayers as the event was occurring.

“We were held in fear for some time. We thank God that the plane has not gathered the full speed for takeoff, we would have been saying something else,” the passenger said.aircraft was later parked for repair at one of the hangers in the terminal while the airline management embarked on alternative arrangement for the affected travellers.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority proved abortive as calls and text messages to its spokesman were not responded to.

- NAN

Tags lagos state air disaster
Govt takes over Arik Air

09 February 2017, 16:29

