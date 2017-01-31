Hello 

Riot breaks out in Lagos as Hausa trader kills Yoruba driver over N30

Riot broke out on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.

Hunter shoots wife, mother-in-law, pastor over land

31 January 2017, 16:04

Makurdi -  Jerome Adoko, a hunter from Iwewe-Ichama community in the Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State  has shot his wife, Regina Adoko, his mother-in-law, Esther Edoga, and a pastor, Eze Udoh. over a land dispute

According to Punch, the dispute over ownership of the piece of land  had been ongoing between the couple without resolution.

Jerome was said to have claimed that he owned the land while the wife insisted that they jointly raised fund to buy it.

It was said that both parties had maintained an uneasy silence until last Thursday when Jerome accused his wife of cutting up and cooking an animal he hunted in the bush without his permission.

He used the opportunity to launch an attack on Regina, by grabbing his gun and shooting at her.

However, his mother-in-law and the pastor who was trying to defuse the volatile situation, were also hit.

The Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect was being detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.




- News 24

Tags benue state land dispute
Fear grips Imo as kidnappers escape from custody

31 January 2017, 16:04

