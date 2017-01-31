All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Hunter shoots wife, mother-in-law, pastor over land

Makurdi - Jerome Adoko, a hunter from Iwewe-Ichama community in the Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State has shot his wife, Regina Adoko, his mother-in-law, Esther Edoga, and a pastor, Eze Udoh. over a land dispute

According to Punch, the dispute over ownership of the piece of land had been ongoing between the couple without resolution.

Jerome was said to have claimed that he owned the land while the wife insisted that they jointly raised fund to buy it.



It was said that both parties had maintained an uneasy silence until last Thursday when Jerome accused his wife of cutting up and cooking an animal he hunted in the bush without his permission.

He used the opportunity to launch an attack on Regina, by grabbing his gun and shooting at her.

However, his mother-in-law and the pastor who was trying to defuse the volatile situation, were also hit.

The Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect was being detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.











- News 24