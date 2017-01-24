Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

ICRC delivers food to thousands in Rann

Maiduguri - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has distributed food aid to more than 25 000 people in Rann, the terror prone town northeast Nigeria.

A tragic airstrike halted the exercise last week.

The three-day distribution exercise carried out by the ICRC and community volunteers ended on Monday.

Recipients received rice, beans, oil, salt and corn soya blend in quantities that should last for five weeks.

“People in Rann were happy to receive food,” said Mohammed Sheikh-Ali, ICRC Economic Security Coordinator.

He said people in the town had been isolated by rains and poor quality roads since June and running low on food supplies.

Their woes were compounded last Tuesday when an airstrike killed and wounded scores of people, including 20 aid workers from the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

Sheikh-Ali said ICRC had 12 trucks full of food to Rann last week on the day of the accidental military airstrike, which prevented distribution.

“As soon as medical evacuations were over, we organised the distribution with the help of the community,” said the official.

- CAJ News