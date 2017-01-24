ICRC delivers food to thousands in Rann

Maiduguri - The International Committee of the
Red Cross (ICRC) has distributed food aid to more than 25 000 people
in Rann, the terror prone town northeast Nigeria.
A tragic airstrike halted the exercise last week.
The three-day distribution exercise carried out by the ICRC
and community volunteers ended on Monday.
Recipients received rice, beans, oil, salt and corn soya
blend in quantities that should last for five weeks.
“People in Rann were happy to receive food,” said Mohammed
Sheikh-Ali, ICRC Economic Security Coordinator.
He said people in the town had been isolated by rains and
poor quality roads since June and running low on food supplies.
Their woes were compounded last Tuesday when an airstrike
killed and wounded scores of people, including 20 aid workers from the Nigerian
Red Cross Society.
Sheikh-Ali said ICRC had 12 trucks full of food to Rann last
week on the day of the accidental military airstrike, which prevented
distribution.
“As soon as medical evacuations were over, we organised the
distribution with the help of the community,” said the official.
