Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

ICRC delivers food to thousands in Rann

24 January 2017, 20:42

Most Read

Related Stories

Maiduguri - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has distributed food aid to more than 25 000 people in Rann, the terror prone town northeast Nigeria.

A tragic airstrike halted the exercise last week.

The three-day distribution exercise carried out by the ICRC and community volunteers ended on Monday.

Recipients received rice, beans, oil, salt and corn soya blend in quantities that should last for five weeks.

“People in Rann were happy to receive food,” said Mohammed Sheikh-Ali, ICRC Economic Security Coordinator.

Aldo read: Corps expands to terror-ravaged south Borno

He said people in the town had been isolated by rains and poor quality roads since June and running low on food supplies.

Their woes were compounded last Tuesday when an airstrike killed and wounded scores of people, including 20 aid workers from the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

Sheikh-Ali said ICRC had 12 trucks full of food to Rann last week on the day of the accidental military airstrike, which prevented distribution.

“As soon as medical evacuations were over, we organised the distribution with the help of the community,” said the official. 

- CAJ News

Tags maidugari victims food terror
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Fani-Kayode rejoices as Obasanjo, Jonathan reunite

24 January 2017, 20:42
iStock

iStock

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.