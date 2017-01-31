Idris warns lax officers during audit reforms

Abuja - Accountant General, Ahmed Idris, said
negligent auditors would be held accountable during reforms of the internal
audit process in the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government.
Addressing Directors of Internal Auditors, Heads of Internal
Audit Units in the MDA’s at the Treasury House, Idris said the process, mooted
in 2010, he said the exercise would be one of his legacies.
He underscored the importance of the Internal Audit function
in ensuring transparent and accountable management of public finance in the
MDAss, regretting that over the years, it had been relegated to the background.
He tasked the internal auditors to improve on the quality of
their reports by ensuring they captured and reported cases of financial
maladministration in the various MDAs.
“Henceforth, I will hold them accountable for any case of
fraud unreported at the various MDAs,” said Idris.
Speaking at the event in Abuja, Director Audit Monitoring
Department, Ahaji Hakeem Dosumu, praised the Idris for his determination and
commitment to improving transparency in public finance management in Nigeria.
Dosmu said this had led to the approval of the internal
audit modernisation by the Minister of Finance.
- CAJ News