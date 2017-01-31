Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Idris warns lax officers during audit reforms

Abuja - Accountant General, Ahmed Idris, said negligent auditors would be held accountable during reforms of the internal audit process in the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government.

Addressing Directors of Internal Auditors, Heads of Internal Audit Units in the MDA’s at the Treasury House, Idris said the process, mooted in 2010, he said the exercise would be one of his legacies.

He underscored the importance of the Internal Audit function in ensuring transparent and accountable management of public finance in the MDAss, regretting that over the years, it had been relegated to the background.

Also read: Government shuts down more companies over tax evasion

He tasked the internal auditors to improve on the quality of their reports by ensuring they captured and reported cases of financial maladministration in the various MDAs.

“Henceforth, I will hold them accountable for any case of fraud unreported at the various MDAs,” said Idris.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, Director Audit Monitoring Department, Ahaji Hakeem Dosumu, praised the Idris for his determination and commitment to improving transparency in public finance management in Nigeria.

Dosmu said this had led to the approval of the internal audit modernisation by the Minister of Finance.





- CAJ News