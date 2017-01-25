Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

IGP Idris, others visit Buhari in London

London - The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Kputom Idris, on Tuesday led a high-powered police delegation, to visit President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

According to Vanguard, the IGP was accompanied by the DIG in charge Finance and Administration, Shuiabu Gambo, Commissioner of Police in Charge Monitoring Unit, CP Umar Garba and other top ranking officers.

They flew out from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport early Tuesday morning.

When asked for the reasons behind the impromptu visit, the source declined to comment, but confirmed the trip was top secret.

News 24 recalls that Buhari left the country last Thursday for a 10-day medical vacation in the UK.

