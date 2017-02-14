Illegal refinery owners will be employed - Osinbajo

Abuja - Nigeria needs to offer work to people who make a
living from illegally refining oil in the Niger Delta in order to achieve peace
there, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Tuesday.
The government has been holding talks with militants to end
attacks on oil pipelines which cut output by 700,000 barrels a day for several
months last year.
But a military crackdown on thousands of illegal refineries
in the southern swamps, which process crude oil stolen from oil majors and
state oil firm NNPC, has raised tensions again.
Illicit refineries process stolen crude in makeshift,
blackened structures of pipes and metal tanks hidden in oil-soaked clearings
deep in the Niger Delta's thick bush land.
"Our approach to that is that we must engage them
(illegal refiners) by establishing modular refineries so that they can
participate in legal refineries," Osinbajo said during a visit to Rivers
state, part of the Delta region.
"We have recognised that young men must be properly
engaged," he said, without giving details.
He also said the government would make more provisions for
an amnesty scheme for former militants who laid down arms in 2009 in exchange
for cash stipends and job training.
Illegal refining is one of the few businesses flourishing in
an otherwise desolate region, as petrol is scarce in Nigeria due to the
country's derelict state refineries.
Authorities had originally cut the budget for cash payments
to militants to end corruption but later resumed payments to stop surging
pipeline attacks crippling vital oil revenues.
"We have to make more provisions for amnesty and
provisions for social intervention," Osinbajo told residents of Port
Harcourt, the region's major city. He has been visiting the Niger Delta since
last month to calm tensions.
The militants and residents who sympathise with them say
they want a greater share of Nigeria's oil wealth to go to the impoverished
region.
Crude sales make up about 70 percent of government revenue
and the attacks have deepened an economic crisis brought on by low global oil
prices.
Nigeria last put its crude output at between 1.7 million bpd
and 1.8 million bpd, down from the 2.2 million bpd at the start of 2016For
