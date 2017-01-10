Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Illness stalls Metuh's court appearance

Abuja - Embattled former National Publicity Secretary of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, has failed to attend court due to an undisclosed illness.

He was scheduled to appear before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Metuh is standing trial alongside his company, Destra Investment Limited, on a seven-count charge of fraud to the tune of N400 million leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Metuh’s counsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu, informed the judge his client was unwell.

Doctors, he said, had told him that.

Ikpeazu requested that the matter be adjourned to Wednesday.

Judge Abang obliged.

- CAJ News