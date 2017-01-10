Imams want FG to arrest CAN President

They said that the inflammatory utterances of religious and political leaders in the area had led to the “merciless massacre of hundreds of Hausa/Fulani Muslims in the area.”

The council, citing several newspaper publications, accused them of whipping up sentiments through falsehood and encouraging residents to take up arms against each other.

They blamed the government for failing to punish perpetrators of past crises in the area, who were indicted but allowed to go scot-free.

The council cited such people to include Zamani Lekwot and five others, who were found guilty and sentenced to death by Justice Okigbo tribunal over the Zangon Kataf crises.

However, Senator Laah responded promptly, saying the call for his arrest and others by the Imans and Ulama of Kaduna State was a ploy to cover their (Ulamas) fear and shame resulting from the cruelty meted out to Southern Kaduna people by those they mentored. Speaking on behalf of Senator Laah, his legislative aide, media and public relations, Mr Balla Duniya, said: “They are afraid and too ashamed to own up and face the horror and cruelty terrorists herdsmen, who may have been mentored by the Ulamas, carried out.













