Sule Lamido dares Buhari to stop his presidential ambition

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

IMN holds Buhari responsible for Zaria massacre

04 January 2017, 18:09

Abuja - Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) said President Muhammadu Buhari must be held responsible for defying a Federal High Court order to release Shia leader, Ibraheem Zakzaky.

IMN spokesperson, Ibrahim Musa, thus lashed out at Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Sheu, for exonerating the leader from the crisis emanating from the massacre of IMN members in Zaria in December 2015.

“This is not the first time the spokesman is frantically attempting to absolve the president of all blame in relation to the massacre that started in Zaria,” said Musa.

“There is however simply no basis to clear the President of complicity in the organized annihilation of members of the Islamic Movement nationwide.”

Musa said Buhari was the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces and the chief security officer of the country but failed to take any action against those who killed and burying in mass graves as recommended by a Judicial Commission of Inquiry.

He said failure by Buhari in that regard and his failure to offer condolences to affected families did not absolve him of complicity.

Zakzaky, his wife and scores of supporters remain behind bars despite court orders to release them.

Musa appealed to the presidency to obey the courts than denied complicity.

“The world as a whole is watching,” said Musa.

- CAJ News

Tags muhammadu buhari nigeria zaria killings
Bomb scare rocks Ebonyi

04 January 2017, 16:42
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (AP)

