IMN slams Buhari for failing to release Zakzaky

Abuja - The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has slammed government’s continued defiance of court orders to release leader Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and others detained following the December 2015 clashes in Zaria.



The leader and his wife, Malama Zeenat, and scores others are behind bars following the deadly skirmishes involving the army and IMN members.



According to IMN, the Presidency has claimed “public interest and security concerns” as the reason it has not released the suspects.



“This ridiculous explanation is clearly an afterthought,” said IMN spokesperson, Ibrahim Musa.

“Instead of the Presidency to show the World why it is defying court orders with impunity, it continues to wobble and quibble while defying the rule of law.”



Musa said the Islamic Movement therefore totally rejected the “incoherent”

position of the Presidency in the matter.



“We reiterate our appeal to all Nigerians to prevail on the government to release our leader and his wife to seek medical attention,” said Musa.



He also echoed the call to the international community to isolate and sanction the government and its agents over the alleged disrespect of the rule of law and abuse of citizens’ rights.



- CAJ News