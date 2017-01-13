Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari removes Mamora, Bugaje from new ambassadorial list

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

IMN suspects plot to frustrate Zakzaky’s release

13 January 2017, 11:36

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has alleged plots to foil the release of its leader, Sheikh Zakzaky, whom the Federal High Court Abuja has ordered government to set free.

Ibrahim Musa, IMN spokesman, quoted “very close and reliable sources close to the security services”, was having alerted IMN of a ploy to infiltrate the organisation with agents to create mayhem and contravene the court order.

These, he alleged, would be paid to destabilize the movement and promote violence.

Musa said one such “deceitful” move appeared recently, when a news item from a news agency, tried to portray IMN as factionalised.

“The fairy-tale has it that the Nigeria security and civil defence corps (NSCDC) says it has uncovered a strange’ factional sect of the IMN,” said Musa.

“This is a baseless and completely false report that only reflects a figment of security's imagination.”

He said this was government’s desperate attempt at creating a group that will take up arms in IMN’s name.

“It is too late for the authorities to now attempt painting the Movement and its leadership black. Our stance remains clear, our resolve unshakable and our tenacity unwavering.”

Musa pledged IMN’s commitment to non-violence.

Zakzaky has been in detention since December 2015 following deadly skirmishes blamed on the Nigerian Army.

On Thursday, Human Rights Watch criticized the government of President Muhammadu Buhari of allegedly violating IMN’s rights.

- CAJ News

Tags imn muhammadu buhari nigeria
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

24 hours to go, will MMM Nigeria return?

13 January 2017, 11:36
(File)

(File)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.