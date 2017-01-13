Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

IMN suspects plot to frustrate Zakzaky’s release

Abuja - The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has alleged plots to foil the release of its leader, Sheikh Zakzaky, whom the Federal High Court Abuja has ordered government to set free.

Ibrahim Musa, IMN spokesman, quoted “very close and reliable sources close to the security services”, was having alerted IMN of a ploy to infiltrate the organisation with agents to create mayhem and contravene the court order.

These, he alleged, would be paid to destabilize the movement and promote violence.

Musa said one such “deceitful” move appeared recently, when a news item from a news agency, tried to portray IMN as factionalised.

“The fairy-tale has it that the Nigeria security and civil defence corps (NSCDC) says it has uncovered a strange’ factional sect of the IMN,” said Musa.

“This is a baseless and completely false report that only reflects a figment of security's imagination.”

He said this was government’s desperate attempt at creating a group that will take up arms in IMN’s name.

“It is too late for the authorities to now attempt painting the Movement and its leadership black. Our stance remains clear, our resolve unshakable and our tenacity unwavering.”



Musa pledged IMN’s commitment to non-violence.

Zakzaky has been in detention since December 2015 following deadly skirmishes blamed on the Nigerian Army.

On Thursday, Human Rights Watch criticized the government of President Muhammadu Buhari of allegedly violating IMN’s rights.



- CAJ News