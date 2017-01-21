A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

IPOB accuse soldiers, DSS of killing 11 of its members

Port Harcourt - The indigenous people of Biafra IPOB worldwide and it's leadership have accused the Department of State Security(DSS) and the Nifgerian Army of killing 11 of its members.

In a statement released by the IPOB to News24, the members were killed during a peaceful Biafran rally on Friday in Port Harcourt, in solidarity to the new American president,Donald J Trump.

Also read:IPOB vows to liberate Biafra

The IPOB claim that Nigerian security agents killed about 11 people, injured 27 people and arrested 57 of the protesters.

The IPOB also accused the Nigerian soildiers of carrying away the dead and demanded that the bodies be returned.

-News24



- News24