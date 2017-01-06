IPOB exposes plot by British government to poison Nnamdi Kanu

Lagos - The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have accused the British Government and President Muhammadu Buhari of planning to poison Nnamdi Kanu.

According to a statement released by IPOB to News24, the British Government and President Buhari want to kill the IPOB leader to prevent some videos from being leaked and some classified information which incontrovertibly placed the British Government as an accessory to genocide on Biafrans.

The other reason given by IPOB for the plot to poison its leader, is to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu is dead before Mr. Donald J. Trump takes over as the 45th President of the USA.

In explaining the plot, the statement said that Nnamdi Kanu will be poisoned during a phantom road accident on any of the court days beginning from Tuesday, 10th of January 2017.

“Why would the British Government want Nnamdi Kanu dead in spite of the fact that he is a British citizen? Or is it in line with the British Government’s standard practice of hating every African freedom fighter? Recall that both Margaret Thatcher and David Cameron called Nelson Mandela a terrorist and demanded he should be hanged.” The statement read in part.

“Both Muhammadu Buhari and the Biafra-hating British Government are incapable of stopping the restoration of the nation of Biafra and 2017 is the year that kick-starts the restoration process. To stop the restoration of the nation of Biafra, the British Government will have to kill over 70 million Biafrans who have sworn to restore their God-given nation” the statement added.



- News24