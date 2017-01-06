Hello 

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

IPOB exposes plot by British government to poison Nnamdi Kanu

06 January 2017, 11:36

Lagos - The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have accused the  British Government and President Muhammadu Buhari  of planning to poison  Nnamdi Kanu.

According to a statement released by IPOB to News24, the British Government and President  Buhari want to kill the IPOB leader to prevent some videos from being leaked  and some classified information which incontrovertibly placed the British Government as an accessory to genocide on Biafrans.

The other reason given by IPOB for the plot to poison its leader, is  to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu is dead before Mr. Donald J. Trump takes over as the 45th President of the USA. 

In explaining the plot, the statement said that  Nnamdi Kanu  will be poisoned during a  phantom road accident on any of the court days beginning from Tuesday, 10th of January 2017. 

Also read:IPOB accuses APC of forming parallel Biafra government

“Why would the British Government want Nnamdi Kanu dead in spite of the fact that he is a British citizen? Or is it in line with the British Government’s standard practice of hating every African freedom fighter? Recall that both Margaret Thatcher and David Cameron called Nelson Mandela a terrorist and demanded he should be hanged.” The statement read in part.

“Both Muhammadu Buhari and the Biafra-hating British Government are incapable of stopping the restoration of the nation of Biafra and 2017 is the year that kick-starts the restoration process. To stop the restoration of the nation of Biafra, the British Government will have to kill over 70 million Biafrans who have sworn to restore their God-given nation” the statement added. 


-News24

- News24

Tags muhammadu buhari nnamdi kanu poison british government ipob
