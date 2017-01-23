IPOB holds Odesanya liable for Trump's skirmishes

Abuja - The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)
wants Rivers State Police Commissioner, Francis Odesanya, held liable for the
alleged killing and arrest of members during Friday’s celebration of the
swearing-in of United States President, Donald Trump.
Emma Nmezu, IPOB spokesperson, alleged trouble started at
the Garrison Junction in Port Harcourt when Odesanya ordered the Special
Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police to open fire at the rallying
Biafrans.
It is alleged the Nigerian Army and agents of the Department
of State Services (DSS) joined in the violations which left a reported 70
civilians dead.
There are allegations others were hit with the butt of the
guns, and more had deep lacerations inflicted on their bodies as the soldiers
used bayonets on them.
Odesanya allegedly ordered the arrest of over 100 Biafrans
who were said to be detained.
Also read: IPOB leader, Kanu receives award
IPOB is confident eventually, Odesanya and other alleged
perpetrators would be prosecuted.
“We want to assure Francis Odesanya and his colleagues that
they must receive justice, no matter how long it takes,” said Nmezu.
The official called upon the international community to
condemn the violence.
Envoys of America, Israel and Russia have been urged to
demand explanations from Odesanya why flags of the respective countries were
burnt during the disturbances.
Nmezu dismissed the version by police that Biafrans were
holding a protest.
Rather, the event was a rally.
“Deaths cannot stop us from taking that which God Almighty
created for us, and we shall do so following the psalmist words of confidence
in Psalm Chapter 27 verse 1. For us, it is Biafra or death.” I accept
Police denied reports of deaths, only confirmed 65 arrests.
- CAJ News