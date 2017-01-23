Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”

IPOB holds Odesanya liable for Trump's skirmishes

Abuja - The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wants Rivers State Police Commissioner, Francis Odesanya, held liable for the alleged killing and arrest of members during Friday’s celebration of the swearing-in of United States President, Donald Trump.

Emma Nmezu, IPOB spokesperson, alleged trouble started at the Garrison Junction in Port Harcourt when Odesanya ordered the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police to open fire at the rallying Biafrans.

It is alleged the Nigerian Army and agents of the Department of State Services (DSS) joined in the violations which left a reported 70 civilians dead.

There are allegations others were hit with the butt of the guns, and more had deep lacerations inflicted on their bodies as the soldiers used bayonets on them.

Odesanya allegedly ordered the arrest of over 100 Biafrans who were said to be detained.

IPOB is confident eventually, Odesanya and other alleged perpetrators would be prosecuted.

“We want to assure Francis Odesanya and his colleagues that they must receive justice, no matter how long it takes,” said Nmezu.

The official called upon the international community to condemn the violence.

Envoys of America, Israel and Russia have been urged to demand explanations from Odesanya why flags of the respective countries were burnt during the disturbances.

Nmezu dismissed the version by police that Biafrans were holding a protest.

Rather, the event was a rally.

“Deaths cannot stop us from taking that which God Almighty created for us, and we shall do so following the psalmist words of confidence in Psalm Chapter 27 verse 1. For us, it is Biafra or death.” I accept

Police denied reports of deaths, only confirmed 65 arrests.

- CAJ News