Professor killed as explosion rocks University of Maiduguri

A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.

IPOB plans mega rally for Trump’s inauguration

17 January 2017, 07:22

Port Harcourt - The Indigenous People of Biafra on Sunday ordered what it called a West African rally of its members for the President-elect of the United State of America, Mr Donald Trump.

A press statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the rally would take place on 20th January, the day Trump would be inaugurated as President.

The march which would take place at Igweocha in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, the group said would be a convocation of its members “in Biafra, Nigeria and other parts of West African countries”.

The exercise tagged ‘IPOB-Trump Solidarity Rally’, IPOB said would be used to pray for peaceful handover to Trump, as well as further press for the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and others in prisons.

The statement read in part ” IPOB worldwide and its leadership are calling on all IPOB family members and Biafrans from all over West Africa, Nigeria and Biafraland to be at Igweocha for the long awaited peaceful IPOB-TRUMP SOLIDARITY RALLY on Friday 20th January 2017.

“We are going to ask the Sovereign Lord God Almighty for Trump’s successful take over on that day and for the release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and others detained illegally in the orders of Major General Muhammadu Buhari in all the DSS secret cells and prisons across Nigeria.

“This IPOB peaceful rally on 20th January 2017 will be for Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom all over the world to understand how resolute and committed we are towards the emancipation, realisation and proclamation of our God given right to live as free men and women in our ancestral land of Biafra.

- News 24

Father states he helped police take pictures of slain son

16 January 2017, 19:01
