Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

IPOB to hold referendum over Biafra

03 January 2017, 09:15

Most Read

Related Stories

Owerri - The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called for a sovereignty referendum in its bid to actualising Biafra.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the group does not require the permission of the Federal Government to seek its “natural freedom”.

The statement read: “IPOB leadership invites the international community, men and women of goodwill to come and monitor this peaceful referendum in Biafraland. IPOB family members worldwide are working tirelessly to restore our long lost freedom and political independence without bloodshed.

“We, Biafrans, in pursuit of our inalienable, irreducible and God-given right to restore our stolen sovereignty, do hereby state that we do not require the permission of government officials to grant us our natural freedom.

“With these reasons, the path to Biafra independence must and will not pass through Abuja because it is a process that will be considered by Biafrans only and no other people.

Also read: IPOB vows to liberate Biafra

“In line with this, we have decided to adopt the option of self-rule. For as long as Biafra remains a part of Nigeria, we will remain forever slaves in our own land.

“More so, the right to self-determination is always implemented through a referendum with the participation of all residents in the land.

“This path has also been implemented recently by South Sudan, Greenland, Kosovo, Albania, East Timor, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro among others. Scotland has also exercised this right to self-determination and so has the Quebec region in Canada. If these nations, populated by humans like Biafrans, can exercise this right, so can we.

“In all these newly created countries, their citizens voted in a referendum with international monitoring bodies, which ensured the validity of the votes cast. The same referendum can also be conducted in Biafraland and monitored by international observers.”

- News 24

Tags ipob nnamdi kanu imo state biafra
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Buhari under pressure to stop cabinet reshuffle

03 January 2017, 14:07
Via Twitter

Via Twitter

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.