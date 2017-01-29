Hello 

Governor Wike accused of chasing investors from Rivers

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Islamic preacher who married 86 wives dies in Niger

29 January 2017, 05:45

Minna - Mohammed Abubakar Masaba, the controversial Islamic preacher and super polygamist, who married 86 wives, is dead.

He was aged 93.

His Personal Assistant, Mutairu Salawudeen Bello, who confirmed Masaba’s death, said that the preacher died in his residence in Bida, Niger State, on Saturday, after a brief illness.

“From Allah we come, to Him we shall all return; we announce the death of Mohammed Abubakar Bello Masaba this afternoon. He was aged 93, and died after a brief illness,” Bello said in a telephone interview.

A sobbing Bello said his boss would be buried at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan 29.

He said that the preacher had a premonition of his death and prepared for it.

“Baba (Masaba), told us that his time was up; he personally told me that he had completed his divine assignment and was ready to meet his creator.

“He also told us to remain dedicated to the cause of Islam and urged us never to deviate from his teachings on righteousness, piety and total submission to the will of Allah.

“He warned us to shun adultery but said that we should marry our women because it is ‘Hallal’ (right), before Allah,” Bello said.

- NAN

Tags niger state death
