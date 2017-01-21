Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Italian police arrest Nigerian gay asylum seeker for murder

Rome - Gay Nigerian asylum seeker is in trouble for murder of his 76-year-old lover in Italy, reports Pulse.ng

A 24-year-old Nigerian gay man, Desmond Newthing seeking asylum in Italy, has been arrested over the death of his 76-year-old lover, Lanfranco Chiarini.

The victim was reportedly stabbed to death at his villa in Castel San Pietro, on January 3, 2017.

According to the reports, the brutal murder occurred following a clandestine, sex related meet between the pair.

The deceased was discovered with bruises and 25 stab wounds on his body.\

Read more at Pulse.ng





- News24