Jonathan delivers powerful Christmas message to Nigerians

Yenagoa - Few hours to before Christmas Day, former President Goodluck Jonathan has delivered a powerful message to Nigerians.

In the message which was released on Saturday, Jonathan urged Nigerians to enjoy the season but not forget the importance of Jesus Christ’s message which is for everyone to care for each other.

Jonathan noted that Nigerians are who they are because God made them so and He has continued to protect the country.

He also called on Nigerians to be united and to work for the good of the country, shunning tribalism, religious differences and regional location. Read Jonathan's full message:

The essential message of Christmas is that Christ came to earth to live and die for the purpose of reconciling us to God. Being recipients of such good tidings, should we not appreciate this divine sacrifice by being reconciled with each other during this Yuletide season and beyond? My desire for Nigeria and Nigerians this Christmas is that we treasure our common brotherhood knowing that if God did not will it so, we would not have found ourselves as Nigerians.

To God be the glory, we have survived to this point and I am more than confident that we will go on to thrive in 2017 as we work together to build a Nigeria where anyone can become anything irrespective of his region, religion or tribe. Merry Christmas and a happy New Year from my family and I to you and your family. May God bless Nigeria.



- News 24