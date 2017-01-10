Ahead of its January 14 relaunch, MMM Nigeria has said it is introducing Bitcoin, the 2016 world’s best performing currency, as its means of payment.

Jonathan, Diezani named in Malabu oil scandal

Abuja - Former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke have been named by Italian prosecutors among those who allegedly received kickbacks in the $1.3bn Malabu oil block deal.

The deal involves two oil giants ENI and Royal Dutch Shell.

In documents filed by Italian prosecutors in December 2016 in Milan, they claimed that Jonathan met with Chief Executive of ENI, Claudio Descalzi, and his predecessor, Paolo Scaroni to discuss the deal.

The prosecutors according to Punch alleged that Jonathan and Diezani benefitted from a sum of $466m converted into naira and used to grease the palms of some Nigerian government officials to facilitate the alleged shady deal.

The Italian prosecutors alleged that ENI and Shell executives worked with a Nigerian businessman, Dan Etete, who was an “oil minister under the military ruler, Sani Abacha, from 1995 to 1998.”

Both oil giants have, however, denied the allegations.

News 24 recalls that some senators, and some serving and former members of the House of Representatives have been named as beneficiaries of the deal.

The names of the beneficiaries was revealed by a businessman, who is being grilled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) over the deal.















- News 24