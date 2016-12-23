Jonathan reveals his decision on 2019 presidential election

Abuja - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied a recent report that he met with his kinsmen in Otuoke, Bayelsa state, to discuss the 2019 election.



Nation reports that the former president made the denial through a statement issued by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze.



The statement described as lies the online reports about the purported meeting, and said Jonathan was neither in his home state on the said date nor met with his kinsmen who paid him an end of year visit, as the report claimed.



Jonathan said he did not meet with his kinsmen over 2019 general election



“Our attention has just been drawn to a fabricated online publication alleging that the former President Goodluck Jonathan made comments on the 2019 elections, while hosting his kinsmen in Otuoke last Tuesday.



“Those reports are false and bear no truth whatsoever. The former President was not in Otuoke on Tuesday, neither did he make the comments attributed to him.



"In fact, he has only just returned to his community to spend Christmas having been away for two weeks. So he could not have been hosting anyone there last Tuesday.



“Of what good is it to our national development efforts if some people spend so much energy spreading falsehood about fellow citizens and our nation?



“The former president wishes his fellow compatriots a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year in advance, and advises all to always channel their efforts towards working to attain the nation of our collective dreams," the statement said.



Ikechukwu Eze had months ago debunked insinuations that the former president was still eyeing the position.



Goodluck Jonathan was defeated in 2015 by Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He conceded defeat and handed over the power on May 29 that year.



- News 24