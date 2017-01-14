Jonathan supporters protest against EFCC

Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has again refuted allegations it was victimising the family of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Usman Muktar, an operative of the EFCC, maintained the position at the Port Harcourt Zonal office where protesters under the aegis of the “Coalition of Civil Rights Organizations, Concerned Youths and the Ijaw Nation Worldwide” converged.

Protestors denounced the alleged harassment of former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, in particular.

Muktar, who represented Ishaq Salihu, Zonal head, denied the accusations.

“The anti- agency is a law abiding agency and does not victimize anybody,” said Muktar.

Critics have accused the EFCC of being used by the government to harass members of Jonathan’s administration.

Mrs Jonathan is accused of corruption and some of her accounts have been frozen as part of a probe by EFCC.

– CAJ News

