Jonathan supporters protest against EFCC

Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has
again refuted allegations it was victimising the family of former President
Goodluck Jonathan.
Usman Muktar, an operative of the EFCC, maintained the
position at the Port Harcourt Zonal office where protesters under the aegis of
the “Coalition of Civil Rights Organizations, Concerned Youths and the Ijaw Nation
Worldwide” converged.
Protestors denounced the alleged harassment of former First
Lady, Patience Jonathan, in particular.
Muktar, who represented Ishaq Salihu, Zonal head, denied the
accusations.
“The anti- agency is a law abiding agency and does not
victimize anybody,” said Muktar.
Critics have accused the EFCC of being used by the
government to harass members of Jonathan’s administration.
Mrs Jonathan is accused of corruption and some of her
accounts have been frozen as part of a probe by EFCC.
