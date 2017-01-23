Jonathan writes Trump, congratulates him

Jonathan noted: “As the United States of America opens a new chapter today, many around the world, myself inclusive, are optimistic that the success you have achieved in your career as one of the world’s foremost entrepreneurs will be translated to your life as a public servant and custodian of the trust of the American people.”

“For over four decades, you have consistently created wealth and opportunities for yourself, your family, your country and its citizens.

The city of New York, host to the United Nations Headquarters, thus the world’s most prominent city, bears the hallmark of your signature through your real estate developments.

