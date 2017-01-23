Hello 

Trump allegedly shuns Buhari, invites Jonathan to inauguration

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Jonathan writes Trump, congratulates him

22 January 2017, 23:14

Abuja -  Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated incoming President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

In an open letter posted on his Facebook page on Friday, Jonathan said he looks forward to a Trump presidency impact in Africa.

Jonathan noted: “As the United States of America opens a new chapter today, many around the world, myself inclusive, are optimistic that the success you have achieved in your career as one of the world’s foremost entrepreneurs will be translated to your life as a public servant and custodian of the trust of the American people.”

“For over four decades, you have consistently created wealth and opportunities for yourself, your family, your country and its citizens.

The city of New York, host to the United Nations Headquarters, thus the world’s most prominent city, bears the hallmark of your signature through your real estate developments.

“You have also left your footprints in politics, media, education, sports, entertainment and the arts.From this backdrop, I am very hopeful that the United States of America and indeed the rest of the world will be witnessing great, worthy and positive frontiers under the Trump Presidency.

“I congratulate you, the 45th President of the United States, as you begin your tenure today. I pray that God will bless your tenure and enable you actualize your vision and commitment to building a better and more secured America and the world.

“Let me seize this opportunity to express my hope and desire that your administration will work with Africa to help her people realize their achievable great future and harness the God given potential domiciled in the land and people of Africa from Cairo to Cape Town.

“May God bless the United States of America. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria and may God bless the world.”

News 24

Boko Haram attacks camp bombed by Nigeria's air force

20 January 2017, 15:33
President Goodluck Jonathan. (File, AP)

