Police seal Ondo Assemly, invite warring lawmakers

Sequel to the crisis which hit the Ondo State House of Assembly last week, the state police command has sealed the assembly complex.

Jonathan's aide wants El-rufai arrested for lying against Jesus

30 January 2017, 14:01

Abuja - Reno Omokri, the former special assistant on new media to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has called for the arrest of the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai for all lies he told during and after the previous administration.

Omokri in a post published on his Facebook page said the Kaduna State Governor is one of the chief culprits responsible for spreading false information in Nigeria.

In a message he posted on his social media handle on Sunday, January 29, Reno said: “So Kaduna State wants to prosecute those spreading false information? The first culprit should be their Governor, Nasir Elrufai who lied on October 1st, 2015 that former President Jonathan spent ?64 billion to celebrate Independence Day during his tenure when only ?332.6 million was spent.”

“Elrufai also falsely accused Jonathan of buying a private jet for Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor.

The same El-rufai profaned our Saviour, Jesus, by tweeting about an immoral relationship with Mary Magdalene on January 28, 2013 and tweeting again on November 9, 2013 calling then President Jonathan a “lazy, docile, incompetent, clueless, hopeless, useless leader!” while GEJ was praying to God.

This is the man who wants to prosecute others! Talk of pot calling kettle black!!!”

In another development the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has accused Governor El-Rufai of making inciting, hate speeches and putting them on the defensive.

A statement by the national publicity secretary of SOKAPU, Yakubu Kuzamani, alleged that, “since Nasir El-Rufai emerged as governor, rather than carrying out his constitutional role of protecting us from attackers and terrorists, as victims of the killings in our areas, he has tried to paint us as the aggressors.”

- News 24

Tags reno omokri nasir el elrufai nigeria
