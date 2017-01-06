Hello 

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Journalist arrested on orders of Akwa Ibom deputy governor

06 January 2017, 16:01

Uyo-  A newspaper publisher, Nsibiet John, has been arrested in Akwa Ibom State for allegedly publishing defamatory materials against the deputy governor of the state, Moses Ekpo, Premium Times reports.

The Chairman, League of Newspaper Publishers in the state, Ernest Akpan, said that that John who publishes a local newspaper, The Ink, was arrested on Thursday morning by police detectives from the State Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia.

Akpan, in a press statement, alleged that the publisher was arrested on the orders of the state deputy governor, Ekpo.

He said the arrest was “shocking, unacceptable, and unfortunate.”

Akpan said the deputy governor did not explore “other channels of conflict-resolution” before lodging a complaint with the police against the publisher.

He added that the press in the state would continue to function as a watchdog of the society, no matter the situation.

“A situation where journalists are treated as enemies or prisoners of war and game to be preyed on, during the discharge of their duties, is unacceptable to the League,” Akpan said.

He called on the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, to step into the matter and ensure that the detained publisher was release.

- News 24

Tags akwa ibom state
Your government will collapse if Fayose is impeached, PDP warns Buhari

06 January 2017, 15:02
