Buhari fires FRC boss whose actions caused Pastor Adeboye to retire

The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Justice Abang, 10 others redeployed

10 January 2017, 16:58

Abuja - The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta, has redeployed 11 judges including Justice Okon Abang to different parts of the country.

This was contained in a circular from the Chief judge to “All Judges of Federal High Court.”

According to the circular dated December 21, 2016, all affected judges are to resume at their new stations by January 30, 2017.

The affected judges include; Justice Mohammed Liman who was moved from Port Harcourt to Enugu Division, Justice Okon Abang moved from Abuja to Asaba Justice S. Saidu deployed from Lagos to Port Harcourt, Justice A.O. Faji from Asaba to Lagos, Justice R. M. Aikawa from Sokoto to Lagos, Justice B.O. Quadri moved from Port Harcourt to Abuja and Justice Mallong Hoommuk from Port Harcourt to Lafia.

Others affected include Justice K.K. Dagat (from Lagos to Kano); Justice Saleh Idrissa (Kano to Sokoto); Justice H.I.O. Oshomah (from Lafia to Port Harcourt) and Justice J.K. Omotosho) from Kano to Port Harcourt.

The Chief Judge gave “the recent developments in the court” as the reason for the posting, though it did not detail the said ‘recent developments’.

“In view of the fact some divisions are currently short of judges following the recent developments in the court, it has become necessary to take urgent steps to fill in existing vacancies.

“Affected judges are expected to resume in their new divisions by January 30, 2017.

“The judges shall continue with the hearing of criminal cases currently before them, as well as at least two witnesses have testified,” the circular stated.

- News 24

Tags nigeria
Sultan of Sokoto under fire over gender bill criticism

10 January 2017, 16:58
