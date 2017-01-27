Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

'Justice Yunusa admits taking N1.5m from Ricky Tarfa'

Abuja -The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) told the Lagos High Court on Thursday that Justice Mohammed Yunusa admitted that he collected N1.5m from Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Rickey Tarfa, Herald reports.

Danladi Daniel, an EFCC investigator stated this before Justice Aishat Opesanwo of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja.



Tarfa had been arraigned before Justice Opesanwo on February 26 last year for allegedly hiding two suspects of financial crimes in his sports utility vehicle on the premises of the Lagos State High Court.



EFCC further claimed that while allegedly hiding the suspects – Gnahouse Nazaire and Senoue Modeste – in his SUV, Tarfa made a phone call to Justice Yunusa of the Federal High Court to pervert the course of justice.

Tarfa however pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

























- News 24