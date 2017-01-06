Kaduna Airport ready for operations, minister says

Kaduna - The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika,
has assured that the Kaduna International Airport will be fully ready for
operations during the six weeks closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International
Airport, Abuja.
Sirika stated this while briefing newsmen during an
inspection tour of the Airport on Friday in Kaduna.
He said that the existing 500 passenger capacity Hajj
Terminal would be used with additional contingency plan in the event that the main
terminal building under construction was not completed.
The minister also assured that the terminal building under
construction which is at completion stage would meet the March 8 deadline.
He explained that the current arrangement was a “force majur”
in case the terminal building could not be completed before the six weeks
period.
“From what we have seen including the tiling, the furniture
and everything that is in place, the terminal building will be ready before the
due date.
“But just in case like in aviation, we always provide for
fail safe and redundant equipment, and we are ready for eventuality in case
something may come up that we may not be able to resolve,” he said.
Sirika said the runway was in perfect shape with the age
light marking and every part was ready for operation.
He added that the control tower had been built with the
radio installed, adding that it will be ready in two or three weeks.
“Just in case that failed to be accomplished, there is the
fire service watch tower and if that fails also, they have the mobile tower
which is in Abuja that will be moved down during the period.
“You can see that in terms of preparedness and readiness of
Kaduna airport to receive this task, the airport is ready,” he said.
Sirika disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had
approved money for the rehabilitation of Abuja-Kaduna express way, adding that
the Ministry of Works, Power and Housing would commence work immediately.
On security, he said that the federal government, in
collaboration with Kaduna State Government would provide additional security
around the airport, Kaduna metropolis and enroute Abuja.
According to him, aviation security will be enhanced within
and outside the airport as well as ambulances and helicopter patrol by the
security forces along the road from Kaduna to Abuja.
“Our responsibility is to ensure that the operation is
smooth and we are committed to doing that and it is not just reaction it is
about action.
“The government is providing free bus and train services to
air passengers and helicopter services will be available for those that can
afford it,” he said.
The minister debunked the report that airlines rejected
Kaduna airport, stating that they raised some concerns that will be addressed
before the due date.
He also assured that their fears and concerns would be
addressed promptly, adding that the six weeks operation will be a seamless one.
Mr Muhammed Joji, Chairman, Abuja-Kaduna Airport Transit
Committee, said the operation would be successful.
Joji, who is also the Managing Director, Skypower Express
Airways, said the committee had the responsibility of ensuring that all
security issues were identified and addressed.
He added that the security issues around the communities
around the airport had been handled with immediate reconstruction of the
vandalised perimeter fencing.
According to him, the committee had held meeting with the
local landlords on the issue of security in order to help the security
agencies.
“As far as the movement is concerned, we will ensure that
the money provided is properly utilised to achieve the desired results,” he
said.
The minister recently announced the closure of Nnamdi
Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for comprehensive repair of the runway.
- NAN