The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

Kaduna goverment accused of enforcing Islam on Christians

Kaduna - A prominent cleric has accused the Kaduna State government of abuse of power and imposing Islam on largely Christian communities.

This follows the restriction of movement in the southern parts of the state purportedly to curb ethnic clashes.

Rev. Fr. Paul Danbaki Jatau denounced the order by the administration of governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, saying life in Kafanchan and other areas these past few weeks had been particularly “difficult, infuriating and heartbreaking.”

“What I see is a blatant abuse of power and a watering down of the word, 'curfew' to serve selfish purposes,” said Jatau.

He claimed the so-called curfew was a ploy to disenfranchise the largely-Christian communities of their land.

However, Jatau said people in Southern Kaduna had "vehemently and outrightly rejected" plans to turn their land into grazing reserves for Fulani herdsmen.

“This bravery, doggedness and sincere commitment to preserve and guard jealously the cherished patrimony is quite commendable,” added Jatau.

“I call on all indigenes of Southern Kaduna to remain calm irrespective of any form of conspiracy by the El-rufai led government to trigger anger.”

Jatau vowed they would prefer to “die Christians rather than accept Islam.”



- CAJ News