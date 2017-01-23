Katsina University bans Christian groups, okays Muslim society

Katsina - The authorities of the Umar Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, Katsina State, have outlawed any other religious or tribal associations on the institution’s campus besides the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, Punch reports.



The institution’s acting Dean of Students’ Affairs, Dr. Sulaiman Kankara, conveyed the new directive to all students’ clubs and associations that were operating on its campus in an internal memorandum dated January 17, 2017.



A copy of the memo, obtained by one of our correspondents, was captioned, “Re: Registration of Students Clubs/Associations.”



Sulaiman said the new directive was part of the resolutions of the institution’s management at its 59th meeting, which held on January 10, 2017.



The memo read in part, “The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria is the only religious association allowed to operate in the university.



“All tribal and local government associations are prohibited by the university. Duly registered departmental associations should be allowed to operate, but they should observe item (I) above.”

The authorities, however, denied discriminating against Christian students in the approval granted a students religious association to operate on its campus according to Premium Times.



Acting Dean of Student Affairs of the University, Sulaiman Kankara said that aspect of the guideline was actually targeted at Islamic groups which were beginning to mushroom on campus, creating division among students of the same faith.

- News 24