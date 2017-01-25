The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Kerosene explosions kill four in Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom - At least four people have been confirmed dead in various kerosene explosions in Akwa Ibom state as adulterated product fill the south-south state.

The Punch reports that the state chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association confirmed the deaths and injuries to 16 other people from different incidences of explosions from the popular product used for cooking stoves across the country.

Dr Aniekeme Uwah, who made this revelation in a media interaction in Uyo, the state capital, said the number was arrived at from casualties Uyo University teaching hospital.



He said: “At least four have died. I mean I can confirm that four people have died as at my record last week.



“It is just really unacceptable that people will be dying like this for no just cause, these are avoidable deaths.



“Something needs to be done to really check marketers who are selling these products.”



- News 24