Kidnappers of ex-minister, lawmaker arrested

Abuja - The Police have arrested seven suspected kidnappers of a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bagudu Hirse, Nation reports.



The Nigeria Police on Monday said all the members of a kidnap gang that abducted a former minister of state for foreign affairs, Bagudu Hirse, have been arrested.



In a statement by its spokespersons, Don Awunah, the police said the gang which operates mainly in Kaduna and other neighbouring states, was arrested based on intelligence gathered and surveillance which led to the arrest of Dominic Nwakpa, the gang’s leader on January 1, 2017.



Hirse was kidnapped in Kaduna on November 20, 2016 and regained his on November 26, 2016, five days after he was kidnapped.



Hirse’s kidnap, although his guest and nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mamman Daura, was believed to be the target.



Awunah explained that other members of the 7-man gang which includes a dismissed police officer were subsequently arrested at their various hideouts.



All the suspects were paraded by the police according to Premium Times.



The police gave the names of the suspects to include Dominic Nwakpa (gang leader), Ifeanyi Chukwu (2nd in command of the gang) and Balat Paul (gang driver).



Others are Ibrahim Samuel; Jatau Peter, a dismissed police officer; Clinton Abere; and Afini Paul, younger sister to the driver of the gang and also owner of the house where kidnapped victims were kept.



- News 24