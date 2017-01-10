Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari fires FRC boss whose actions caused Pastor Adeboye to retire

The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kidnappers of ex-minister, lawmaker arrested

10 January 2017, 13:01

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The Police have arrested seven suspected kidnappers of a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bagudu Hirse, Nation reports.

The Nigeria Police on Monday said all the members of a kidnap gang that abducted a former minister of state for foreign affairs, Bagudu Hirse, have been arrested.

In a statement by its spokespersons, Don Awunah, the police said the gang which operates mainly in Kaduna and other neighbouring states, was arrested based on intelligence gathered and surveillance which led to the arrest of Dominic Nwakpa, the gang’s leader on January 1, 2017.

Hirse was kidnapped in Kaduna on November 20, 2016 and regained his on November 26, 2016, five days after he was kidnapped.

Hirse’s kidnap, although his guest and nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mamman Daura, was believed to be the target.

Awunah explained that other members of the 7-man gang which includes a dismissed police officer were subsequently arrested at their various hideouts.

All the suspects were paraded by the police according to Premium Times.

The police gave the names of the suspects to include Dominic Nwakpa (gang leader), Ifeanyi Chukwu (2nd in command of the gang) and Balat Paul (gang driver).

Others are Ibrahim Samuel; Jatau Peter, a dismissed police officer; Clinton Abere; and Afini Paul, younger sister to the driver of the gang and also owner of the house where kidnapped victims were kept.

- News 24

Tags nigeria kidnap
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Gambian lawyers accuse ‘mercenary’ Nigerian judges of backing Jammeh

10 January 2017, 12:05
(IStock)

(IStock)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.