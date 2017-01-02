Some popular Nigerian clerics ushered in last year with prophecies, some of which did not come to pass.

Kidnappers of Kogi ruler demands N20m ramsom

Kogi - The gunmen that abducted the paramount ruler of Ajaokuta, Ohi of Ajaokuta in Kogi State, Musa Achuja, has reportedly demanded for N20 million ransom before the release of the Second Class king, Vanguard reports.



The traditional ruler was on his way home from Lokoja on Saturday December 31, 2016, when he was abducted along the Lokoja-Ajaokuta Road by unknown gunmen.



A family source revealed that the Ohi’s driver and one of his aides, who were travelling with him, escaped by the whiskers.

He added that the abductors have contacted the family and demanded for N20 million ransom.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the Kogi Police Command, Williams Aya, said the incident was yet to be reported to the command.





- News 24