Kogi govt donates N10 million to ex-servicemen

Lokoja - The Kogi Government said on Wednesday that it had donated N10 million to retired members of the Nigeria armed forces in the state.

Gov. Yahaya Bello announced the donation in Lokoja at the flagging-off of the 2017 Nigeria Armed Forces Remembrance Day and the inauguration of the commemorative emblem.

Bello said that the money was to enable the ex-service men to take care of their immediate needs.

He also directed the state Ministry of Women Affairs and youth empowerment to come up with a social support programme for the widows and children of the fallen soldiers.

The governor, who said that the state had a large number of the ex-service men, recalled the death of Lt. Col Mohammed Abu-Ali, who was killed by Boko Haram insurgents on Nov. 4, 2016.

He extolled the virtues of the late Ali, who at the time of death, was Commander, 272 Tank Battalion, Malufantori, Borno.

The governor said ex–service men should always be remembered for the supreme price they had paid and the disability sustained in the course of serving the country.

He urged wealthy Nigerians and corporate organisations to join in supporting their relations.

Bello also commended members of the armed forces and the police for their contributions to the maintenance of peace in the state.

According to him, the state is now safer and has become a no-go area for kidnappers and armed robbers.

In his address of welcome, Capt. Johnson Abu (rtd), the Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Kogi Chapter, highlighted the various challenges experienced by ex-servicemen and pleaded for support from well-meaning Nigerians.

Abu stated that many of the ex-servicemen still living, need jobs in order to take care of the needs of their families.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to enrol them in its social support programmes.

- NAN