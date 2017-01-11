Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC Chairman dies in South Africa

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

Kogi govt donates N10 million to ex-servicemen

11 January 2017, 20:46

Most Read

Related Stories

Lokoja - The Kogi Government said on Wednesday that it had donated N10 million to retired members of the Nigeria armed forces in the state.

Gov. Yahaya Bello announced the donation in Lokoja at the flagging-off of the 2017 Nigeria Armed Forces Remembrance Day and the inauguration of the commemorative emblem.

Bello said that the money was to enable the ex-service men to take care of their immediate needs.

He also directed the state Ministry of Women Affairs and youth empowerment to come up with a social support programme for the widows and children of the fallen soldiers.

The governor, who said that the state had a large number of the ex-service men, recalled the death of Lt. Col Mohammed Abu-Ali, who was killed by Boko Haram insurgents on Nov. 4, 2016.

He extolled the virtues of the late Ali, who at the time of death, was Commander, 272 Tank Battalion, Malufantori, Borno.

The governor said ex–service men should always be remembered for the supreme price they had paid and the disability sustained in the course of serving the country.

Also read: Doctors donate food to refugees in Maiduguri 

He urged wealthy Nigerians and corporate organisations to join in supporting their relations.

Bello also commended members of the armed forces and the police for their contributions to the maintenance of peace in the state.

According to him, the state is now safer and has become a no-go area for kidnappers and armed robbers.

In his address of welcome, Capt. Johnson Abu (rtd), the Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Kogi Chapter, highlighted the various challenges experienced by ex-servicemen and pleaded for support from well-meaning Nigerians.

Abu stated that many of the ex-servicemen still living, need jobs in order to take care of the needs of their families.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to enrol them in its social support programmes.

 

- NAN

Tags lokoja servicemen donate government
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Eight docked for allegedly hurling broken bottles at policemen

11 January 2017, 20:46
(iStock)

(iStock)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.