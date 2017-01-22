Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Trump allegedly shuns Buhari, invites Jonathan to inauguration

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Kwara community denies influx of Boko Haram

22 January 2017, 15:19

Most Read

Related Stories

Ilorin -  Agbeyangi Community in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara on Sunday denied a reported influx of Boko Haram members into the area.


The Alagua of Agbeyangi, Alhaji Aliyu Baba, said in statement in Ilorin that a media report to that effect was not true.


A national daily had reported that some items, belonging to suspected Boko Haram insurgents, were found in the community.

But Baba, the community head, stated that the purported items belong to some Fulani herdsmen migrating from the North and awaiting screening before they could be allowed into the community.

Also read:Future unclear for surrendering Boko Haram terrorists


According to him, it is a tradition in the community that herdsmen, migrating into the area, are subjected to screening before they are admitted.


He said that the Police were aware of the development and were also involved in the screening because of the state of insecurity in the country.


The traditional ruler also explained that stakeholders have met on the issue and have ordered the herdsmen to pack the items, and they had complied.


The statement urged journalists to always cross-check their facts before going to press to avoid misinformation that could trigger anxiety in society.


Baba allayed the fear of anybody coming into the community, assuring them of their safety.


-NAN

- NAN

Tags kwara state boko haram
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Boko Haram attacks camp bombed by Nigeria's air force

20 January 2017, 15:33
This file image of Boko Haram shows Abubakar Shekau, centre, the former leader of the extremist group. Boko Haram has a new leader who promises to end attacks on mosques and markets used by Muslims. (AP)

This file image of Boko Haram shows Abubakar Shekau, centre, the former leader of the extremist group. Boko Haram has a new leader who promises to end attacks on mosques and markets used by Muslims. (AP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.