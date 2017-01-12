President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

Lady narrates how Uber driver tried to kidnap her

Lagos - Twitter user @Maraflux7 took to her page on Wednesday to share a horrible experience she claimed she had with an Uber driver in Lagos who almost kidnapped her and a colleague on the 29th of December 2016.

She said while on a trip from Lekki to Egbeda, the driver had told her that he needs to be directed on how to leave Lekki to Lagos mainland. She added that she directed him and later slept off, knowing fully well that her colleague does not sleep in a vehicle.



Amarachi added that she got up to find out that the driver was leading them to Ibadan, and that she saw a sign that said “Goodbye from Ogun”.



She shared her story with her friend, Worship junkie (@BonneTheFirst), who in turn posted it on twitter.



I wasn't typing under duress and I had a colleague too who was in the taxi with me but o don't have her twitter handle https://t.co/Tlrk44NXv7 — Amarachi (@Maraflux7) January 11, 2017

It isnt rumours ..it happened to me and she is just quoting the story so you all would not lose your guard and start trusting God for safety https://t.co/IMlAcDvvIf — Amarachi (@Maraflux7) January 11, 2017

It's left to you to heed to the advise given you or maybe be a victim then you learn from it...BYE https://t.co/un4U3RIxtr — Amarachi (@Maraflux7) January 11, 2017

Not being dramatic I was with my colleague who never sleeps in a car.. but coincidentally she slept off..no one inquires what's the cause https://t.co/X4zUw9jeo7 — Amarachi (@Maraflux7) January 11, 2017

I woke up to see him using a map which had an address with ibadan clearly stated..everyone can make a mistake yh but y ignore me twice https://t.co/pRfYXlXjyw — Amarachi (@Maraflux7) January 11, 2017

