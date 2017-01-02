Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Some popular Nigerian clerics ushered in last year with prophecies, some of which did not come to pass.

Lagos government warns of fire outbreaks during harmattan

Lagos - The Lagos state government has warned Lagosians about fire outbreaks during harmattan while burning bush and solid waste, reports Today.ng

The Lagos State Commissioner for The Environment, Dr Babatunde Adejare, on Friday urged Lagosians to avoid burning things during the harmattan period.

Adejare gave the advice in a statement, he said the advice became necessary to avoid acts that could lead to fire outbreak.

“As our environment becomes dusty and hazy with dryness to everything including trees, wooden items, leaves and furniture, residents should be extremely careful with fire.This will help prevent outbreaks because fire is nobody’s friend.”

