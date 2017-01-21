Lagos Island, VI and Ikoyi to experience electricity blackout

Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Lagos - The Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Saturday said there would be a nine-hour power outage in Lagos Island, Victoria Island and Ikoyi on Monday January 23.

The company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Godwin Idemudia, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

“We which to inform our consumers that on Monday Jan.23, between 08:00-17:00 hrs, there will be an outage on the 132kv bus-bars (outdoor) at Alagbon S/T.

“This is to enable our maintenance crew to connect the new and old sections of the 132kV bus-bars together.



“With this outage, Lagos Island, Victoria Island and Ikoyi environs will be affected.

“EKEDC highly regrets any inconvenience caused by this nine-hour outage, ‘’ Idemudia said.

-NAN



